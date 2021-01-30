Aubameyang Doubtful For Arsenal Vs Man United Tie

Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to miss the Gunners’ clash with Manchester United at the Emirates this weekend.

Aubameyang returned to England on Wednesday after travelling abroad to support his unwell mother.

He has missed Arsenal’s last two games and his frame of mind is one consideration for the London club before he returns to action.

Also Read: Ajayi: Why I Turned Down Ajax Offer

But Aubameyang’s need to quarantine is expected to keep him out on Saturday evening.

Providing he produces a negative Covid-19 test result, he will be clear to face Wolves on Tuesday.

Prior to missing the Southampton game, Aubameyang issued a post on social media to explain the situation.

He wrote: “Hey guys, Thank you so much for all the messages and calls over the last few days,’ he wrote on Instagram.

“My mother is going through some health issues and I had to be there for her. She’s already much…