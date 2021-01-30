Ejaria Bags Fifth Assist In Reading’s Win Vs Bournemouth

Ovie Ejaria bagged his fifth assist of the season as he helped Reading beat Bournemouth 3-1 in the Championship on Friday night, Completesports.com reports.

Ejaria, 23, set up Reading’s third goal scored by Lucas Joao with two minutes left in the first half.

The game was Ejaria’s 21st appearance with two goals under his belt so far this season.

With the win Reading climb up to fourth position on 47 points in the 24-team Championship table.

Born in England to Nigerian parents, the former Liverpool player switched his allegiance to Nigeria last year.

He featured for the England U-20 and U-21 teams from 2016 to 2018.

By James Agberebi

