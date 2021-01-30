‘It’s An Honour To Wear The Shirt Again’- Onyekuru Happy To Score On Galatasaray Return

Henry Onyekuru is delighted to start his third Galatasaray stint on perfect note after netting a brace in Friday night’s 2-1 away win at Gaziantep, reports Completesports.com.

Onyekuru scored in the 51st and 78th minutes to hand Galatasaray all three points in the thrilling encounter.

“I always thank God for making me wear Galatasaray jersey again. It is an incredible honor to play in a big club like Galatasaray and to wearTheo shirt. You know, i have a very good bond with the fans,”Onyekuru told the club website.

” The support they gave me for me to come back, being with them again, being with my teammates and my coach makes me incredibly happy.”

The 23-year-old made four league appearances for Monaco before his loan move to Galatasaray and was not in best physical shape ahead of the game.



The Nigeria international admitted he was not…