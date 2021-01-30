Lingard Joins West Ham United On Loan Man United Announce

Premier League giants Manchester United have confirmed Jesse Lingard’s loan move to West Ham United until the end of the season.

United announced the move in a statement released on their official website.

“Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has completed a loan move to West Ham United for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

“The 28-year-old will be reunited with former Reds manager David Moyes at the London Stadium as he strives for regular first-team football and helps the Hammers continue their push towards the higher reaches of the table.

“In addition to being ineligible for the Emirates FA Cup fifth-round tie with his parent club at Old Trafford next month, the Academy product was not signed in time to make his debut for his new side in Sunday afternoon’s big home game against Liverpool.

“However, the move presents an opportunity for Lingard to…