Liverpool Considering Move For Arsenal Defender Mustafi

Premier League champions Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a bid for Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi to ease their defensive injury crisis.

Mustafi is out of favour at the Emirates, with Mikel Arteta keen to offload him.

According to the Evening Standard , Liverpool are yet to approach Arsenal about a potential deal, with Mustafi just one of several options on their shortlist.

Mustafi’s contract runs out in the summer, meaning Liverpool would likely be able to acquire him for a minimal fee, and could yet even land him for nothing.

Mikel Arteta revealed the club were in talks with Mustafi’s agent over potentially terminating his contract this month.

“Again, it’s another situation at the moment that is open,” Arteta said. “We are having conversations internally, with player and agent. We will see what is…