Martial’s Wife Reveals Death Threat Messages after Man Utd’s Defeat To Sheffield

Anthony Martial’s wife Melanie has shared a series of vile messages she received in the wake of Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United on Wednesday.

The Frenchman was criticised for his showing in the surprise loss, and both he and fellow teammate Axel Tuanzebe received a number of racist replies to posts they had sent on Instagram after the match.

This prompted a number of United players to show support, with captain Harry Maguire posting on Twitter : “UNITED against racism. We will not tolerate it.”

But it seems the disgusting abuse was not limited to the players, with Melanie sharing some of the private messages she received on Instagram.

One of them read: “Tell your f****** husband, boyfriend or whatever to get tf out of Manchester or we’re gonna get him killed.

“You guys should get tf out or put your life and family’s (your kid & Martial) life in danger.”

There was also further…