Nigerian Winger Marcus Scores Again, Claims 5th Man Of The Match Award In Feirense Away Win

Abraham Marcus scored again and scooped another Man of the Match award, as Feirense pipped Chaves 1-0 in the Portuguese second division on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Marcus scored what proved to be the only goal of the game after getting on the score sheet 10 minutes into the fixture.

He has now scored seven goals in the current league campaign and has netted in his last three games.

Also, he was voted Man of the Match which is his fifth so far this season.

The win saw Feirense climb to second on 34 points and are four points behind leaders Estoril.

By James Agberebi

