Osayi-Samuel Eager To Make Instant Impact At Fenerbahce

Bright Osayi-Samuel hopes to make his Fenerbahce debut today against Rizespor.

The former QPR winger had signed a pre-contract with Fener at the beginning of the month, but the deal was brought forward on request of coach Erol Bulut.



As such, Osayi-Samuel signed for the Turkish giants this week and is now in the frame see action today.

“I’m looking forward to my first game. I am ready and excited to play,” he said.

Bulut is expected to name Osayi-Samuel in his matchday squad today.

