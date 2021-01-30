Premier League: Eze Nets 3rd EPL Goal In Palace Win Vs Wolves; Ajayi, Aina In Action As West Brom – Fulham Draw

Eberechi Eze was the hero for Crystal Palace as he scored the only goal in a hardfought 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Eze scored in the on hour mark to give his side the home win.

The former QPR star traped the ball and hit a left-footed strike into the Wolves net.

The win took Palace to 13th position on 26 points in the Premier League table.

All three of Eze’s Premier League goals for Crystal Palace have come at Selhurst Park.

At the Hawthorns Semi Ajayi and Ola Aina were in action as relegation battles West Brom and Fulham settled for a 2-2 draw.

Also in action for Fulham were Tosin Adarabioyo and Lookman Ademola who played for 90 minutes while Aina was replaced on 81 minutes.

The draw saw West Brom now occupy the 19th position on 12 points and Fulham in 18th on 14 points.

And at the Etihad Gabriel Jesus scored the only goal for Manchester City who pipped…