Premier League: Wilson On the Double As Newcastle Floor Everton

Callum Wilson scored twice as Newcastle United beat Everton 2-0 in their Premier League clash at the Goodison Park on Saturday.

The win was Newcastle United’s first in nine Premier League games and ease the pressure on manager Steve Bruce.

Wilson, who had missed Newcastle’s two best chances either side of half-time, got his 50th Premier League goal with a fabulous, inch-perfect header from Jonjo Shelvey’s corner in the 73rd minute.

Wilson got his and Newcastle’s second in stoppage time, finishing low past Jordan Pickford when one-on-one as Everton were caught high up the pitch looking for a leveller.

There have been strong calls for Bruce’s sacking among Newcastle fans of late, but this was a rare positive performance and lifts Newcastle nine points clear of the drop zone, albeit having played two more games than 18th-place Fulham.

