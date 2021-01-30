Rodgers: Leicester Will Cope Without Ndidi, Vardy

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is confident his squad is strong enough to cope with the absences of Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi.

Both players are set to be out for around another two weeks, during which time the Foxes will play four Premier League matches, including hosting Liverpool at the King Power Stadium, and their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Brighton.

Rodgers said on Friday that Vardy is progressing well and “on schedule” following his hernia operation. The club’s top goalscorer underwent surgery last week, having been battling the problem for months.

He is expected to resume training next week and a potential return date, possibly the Liverpool game on February 13, will be discussed.

Rodgers also revealed that midfielder Ndidi suffered a slight hamstring tear during the draw at Everton in midweek, meaning he too is set for a short spell on the sidelines.

“It’s the same test as we’ve had all…