Bornauw: Dennis Can Help Cologne Escape Relegation

Cologne star Sebastian Bornauw believes Emmanuel Dennis can help the club avoid relegation from the Bundesliga this season, reports Completesports.com.

Cologne currently occupy 16th position on the table, two points from safety.

“In Germany, discipline is an automatic part of the game, but what really counts is that Dennis is performing well,” Bornauw told Het laatste Nieuws.

“I am glad that he is here: when I was with Anderlecht I thought he was a good player at the time – I told the coach that when he asked of my opinion – told him he can certainly teach us something. He is welcome. “

“We were enemies (in Belgium), now we will try to become friends.

“I will help him where I can.”

Cologne chief executive Horst Heldt was also positive Dennis to lift the club.

“We are convinced that Emmanuel Dennis and Max Meyer can help us to stay in the league,” he declared.

