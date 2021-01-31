Boxing: Nigeria’s Joseph To Face Dotse Of Ghana For Commonwealth Eliminator Title In Accra

Nigeria’s Oto Joseph will take on Anama Dotse of Ghana for the Commonwealth Eliminator title in the lightweight category, Completesports.com reports.

The fight will hold at Opera Square, Accra, Ghana on 13 February, 2021.

This will be Joseph’s first fight since recording a knockout win against Tope Agboola on 21 July, 2019.

The 28-year-old former African Boxing Union (ABU) champion go into the fight against Dotse on the back of 16 wins in 16 professional fights with seven knockouts.

Dotse will be the sixth Ghanaian that Joseph will take on in his professional career.

On his part, 34-year-old Dotse has 21 bouts under his belt with 18 wins, three defeats and 17 knockouts.

The last time Dotse stepped inside the ring was 2nd of November, 2019 when he knocked out countryman Emmanuel Odoi.

By James Agberebi

