Gusau, Adeleye Docked For Criminal Conspiracy Of AFN PUMA Money

Athletics Federation of Nigeria ((AFN) president, Shehu Ibrahim Gusau and a former Technical Director of the federation Sunday Adeleye have been charged by the Inspector General of Police before a Magistrate Court in Wuse, Abuja for criminal conspiracy, misappropriation, criminal breach of trust and cheating in violation of the Nigeria Penal Code.

According to the first information report in suit CR/99/2020 IGP Vs Ibrahim Shehu Gusau & two others, Gusau was alleged to have conspired with Adeleye and Dynamic Sporting Solution Nigeria Limited (Adeleye’s company) to cheat the Athletic Federation of Nigeria.

The charge sheet read that Gusau and the co-accused “fraudulently inducing PUMA based at Doha to pay the sum of $75,000.00 USD (seventy-five thousand US Dollars) into Account No. 0015296488 operated by Dynamic Sporting Solution Nig Ltd in the guise of sponsoring the federation sporting activities” which they then converted to their personal use.

Gusau and Adeleye have…