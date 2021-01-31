Ighalo Set To Join Saudi Arabia Club Al-Shabab On Permanent Transfer

Former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo, who has been on loan at Manchester United for a year, has agreed a permanent deal with Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab, Sky Sports reports.

The move is subject to him passing a medical and agreeing personal terms.

Ighalo’s loan spell at Manchester United from Shanghai Shenhua came to an end earlier this week.

He was due to return to his parent club but they have given him permission to speak to the Saudi Arabian side.

The transfer window in Saudi Arabia runs until February 7.

Ighalo, 31, scored five goals in 23 appearances across all competitions for United after arriving on Deadline Day last January, but has made only two starts this season since Edinson Cavani joined in October.

He confirmed his departure from Old Trafford in an emotional farewell message last Tuesday.

