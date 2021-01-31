Kanu Reacts To Arsenal Vs Manchester United Draw

Former Nigeria international Nwankwo Kanu has praised both former club Arsenal and Manchester United following their tensed 0-0 draw in Saturday’s Premier League tie at the Emirates.

Both teams went into the game on the back of contrasting results with Arsenal beating Southampton 3-1 while United were stunned 2-1 at Old Trafford by relegation threatened Sheffield United in their last fixtures.

The result means United have not beaten a ‘Big Six’ rival in the Premier League this season.

For Arsenal, they continue their resurgence after a run of poor results.

Reacting to the stalemate Kanu stated that both teams played well and stated he is looking forward to Arsenal returning to winning ways in their next fixture.

“Both teams did well. Well done Gunners. We look forward to next 3 points,” he wrote on his verified Twitter…