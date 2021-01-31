Man United Set New Club Record After Draw Vs Arsenal

Manchester United set a new club record after holding Arsenal to a 0-0 draw at the Emirates stadium on Saturday.

Following the stalemate Ole Gunner Solskjaer side are now unbeaten in 18 Premier League away games (W13 D5), the longest run without defeat on the road in their top-flight history.

The Red Devils have collected 44 points from their 18-match unbeaten run on their travels.

The last time they suffered defeat away in the Premier League was against Liverpool on 19 January 2020, with the Reds triumphing 2-0.

Saturday’s draw against the Gunners means United lost ground to Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners, who were without captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney, started brightly, but United, who lost Scott McTominay early in the match to injury, grew into the game and fashioned the best chance before the break.

Bernd Leno made a smart save to deny Fred,…