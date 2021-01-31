Moffi Nigerian Forward Nets Late Goal As Lorient Shock PSG

Terem Moffi was the hero for struggling Lorient as his late strike earned his side a hardfought 3-2 win against champions Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday’s Ligue 1 fixture, Completesports.com reports.

Moffi, who came on in the 61st minute, scored in the 91st minute to give Lorient the unlikely win and hand new manager Maurizio Pochettino his first defeat as PSG head coach.

The 21-year-old took his goals in the French topflight to six in 15 appearances.

Also, he has now scored a goal in each of his last five league games.

Other scorers for Lorient were Laurent Abergel (36th minute) and Yoane Wissa (80th minute).

PSG’s two goals (penalties) were scored by star forward Neymar (45th, 58th minutes).

Prior to Sunday’s game Lorient had lost their last six home games against PSG.

They occupy 18th position on 18 points and PSG are second on…