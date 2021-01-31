NPFL: Sunshine Stars Outclass Rangers In Akure; Kwara United Hold MFM

Sunhsine Stars put up an impressive performance as they beat Rangers 3-1 in their Nigeria Professional Football League matchday seven encounter at the Akure Township Stadium on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

The home team took the lead in the 24th minute following a close range finish by Sadeeq Yusuf.

Fuad Ekelojuoti doubled Gbenga Ogunbote side’s lead 10 minutes later , slotting the ball home after he was teed up by Chinedu Udechukwu.

Godspower Aniefiok reduced the deficit for Rangers nodding home substitute Dauda Madaki’s freekick a minute before the hour mark.

Four minutes later, Udechukwu powered home a beautiful free-kick to put the game beyond the visitors.

In Aba, Enyimba recorded a slim 1-0 win against Kastina United with Tosin Omoyele netting the decisive goal on the stroke of half-time.

Rivers United also beat Adamawa United 1-0 at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Fortune Omoniwari…