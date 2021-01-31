Premier League: Chelsea Past Liverpool To Hand Tuchel First Win

Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso were on target as Chelsea registered their first win under Thomas Tuchel following a 2-0 win against Burnley.

Azpilicueta, playing under his eighth Blues manager, finished off a fine flowing move five minutes before half-time to open the scoring at Stamford Bridge.

Alonso, making his first start since September after being frozen out under the previous boss Frank Lampard, sealed the victory late on with a fine strike six minutes from time.

As a result, Chelsea have moved up to seventh in the Premier League, while Burnley slip to 16th in the table below Newcastle on goals scored.

Chelsea will face Tottenham Hotspur in their next game on Thursday.

