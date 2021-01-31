Premier League: Iheanacho Benched Again As Leicester Suffer Home Loss Vs Leeds

Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute in Leicester City’s 3-1 home defeat to Leeds United at the King Power stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy were not in action for Leicester due to injury.

Leicester took the lead in the 13th minute after neat interplay between in-form attackers Harvey Barnes and James Maddison.

Barnes received the ball after a one-two, and evaded the attentions of Luke Ayling to slot home into the bottom corner.

Leeds immediately hit back through Stuart Dallas in the 15th minute. Ayling atoned for his slack marking moments prior by playing Patrick Bamford in down the right.

Bamford fed the onrushing Dallas, who struck an emphatic low drive that nestled in the bottom corner.

Leeds went 2-1 ahead on 70 minutes through Bamford who unleashed a powerful drive past…