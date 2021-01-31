Premier League: Manchester United Held By Arsenal At The Emirates

Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw by Arsenal in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday night.

The Gunners, who were without captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney, started brightly, but United, who lost Scott McTominay early in the match to injury, grew into the game and fashioned the best chance before the break.

Bernd Leno made a smart save to deny Fred, while Marcus Rashford failed to get a shot away when free at the back post as the sides went in all-square at the break.

In the second half, Arsenal came out the stronger of the two sides as Alexandre Lacazette’s free-kick hit the crossbar before David de Gea made an excellent block to keep out Emile Smith Rowe’s strike.

Nicolas Pepe sent a curling effort inches wide late on before Edinson Cavani steered arguably the best chance of the game wide in the dying stages.

The point sees Arsenal, who brought…