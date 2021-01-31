Ramos To Quit Real Madrid For Manchester United

Sergio Ramos is reportedly preparing to leave Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer and is keen on a move to the Premier League with Manchester United.

The 34-year-old’s contract at the Bernabeu is due to expire at the end of June, and it is understood that talks over an extension in the Spanish capital have broken down.

Paris Saint-Germain have been strongly linked with the Spain international, but according to The Mirror, the veteran defender is not keen on a move to France.

The report claims that Ramos has also already turned down lucrative offers from Asia as he wants to move to the Premier League, and the centre-back’s first-choice destination is Old Trafford.

The former Sevilla youngster remains an inspirational figure for Madrid, scoring three times in 18 appearances for Zinedine Zidane’s side during the 2020-21…