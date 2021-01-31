Spanish Segunda: Sadiq Scores, Provides Assist As Almeria Secure Home Win

Umar Sadiq got on the score sheet and also uad an assist in Almeria’s 3-1 win against Castellon in the Spanish Segunda (second division) clash on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Sadiq has now scored 10 goals in 20 appearances in Spain’s second-tier competition.

He has scored 13 goals, provided two assists in 22 appearances in all competitions for Almeria this season.

Also, he has scored seven goals in his last five games.

Almeria opened scoring in the 26th minute through Jose Corpas who finished off a beautifully lobbed pass from Sadiq.

Castellon equalised in the 61st minute through Jamelli but Sadiq put Almeria 2-1 ahead on 78 minutes.

And in the 80th minute Jorge Cuenca sealed the win for Almeria by making it 3-1.

Saturday’s win took Almeria to third position on 45 points just three points behind…