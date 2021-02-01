Arteta Hints At Late Arsenal Deal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he could sign a left-back on transfer deadline day.

Arteta has said that Arsenal are working on bringing in a new left-back, and that a transfer could happen today.

The Gunners have been linked with Patrick van Aanholt, with The Mirror reporting that the North London club want to secure the services of the Crystal Palace left-back before the transfer window closes today.

Arteta told Football.London when asked if he will sign a left-back: “The last day of the window is always unpredictable, things can happen. It might happen, it might not happen. We are on it.”

Arteta’s comments suggest that Arsenal are clearly in the transfer market for a left-back, and that is exciting for the fans.

Kieran Tierney is the first-choice left-back at the Gunners, but the North London club could do with a back-up.

With Sead Kolasinac having left in January, Arsenal are short in the left-back…