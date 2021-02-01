Chelsea Opt Against Tino Anjorin Loan Move

Chelsea have reportedly opted against sending Tino Anjorin out on loan for the rest of the season.

Frank Lampard gave the academy graduate opportunities against Krasnodar and Morecambe before he was replaced by Thomas Tuchel last week.

With the 19-year-old now out of the running for a first-team spot, it had been expected that the midfielder would spend the second half of the campaign elsewhere.

However, The Athletic claims that Anjorin will continue his development at Stamford Bridge in the short term.

The report claims that clubs in the Championship and across Europe have had loan bids rejected in recent weeks.

Anjorin is only likely to come into contention for Chelsea’s FA Cup fixtures, with the next tie coming at Barnsley on February 11.

