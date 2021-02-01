Eze Good Enough To Play For England

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson believes Eberechi Eze will be good enough to play for the England senior side but is not yet ready to make the step up, Sky Sports reports.

Eze grabbed his third goal of the season in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Wolves to continue his fine start at Selhurst Park following a summer switch from QPR.

The 22-year-old is eligible to play for Nigeria but is currently part of Aidy Boothroyd’s England Under-21 squad, although he missed the recent games in November with an injury.

When Hodgson was in charge of the national team, he had to convince Jack Grealish to pick the Three Lions over the Republic of Ireland and the Aston Villa captain has forced his way into Gareth Southgate’s plans ahead of the Euro’s later this year.

And with Eze now in a similar situation, the Palace manager said: “I would like to think that…