Fulham In talks With Bordeaux Over Loan Deal For Maja

Fulham are in talks with Ligue 1 club Girondis Bordeaux over a loan deal for Nigeria forward Josh Maja, Completesports.com reports.

Manager Scott Parker is keen to bring in a new forward before the winter transfer window closes but a deal for Maja according to Sky Sports may depend on the club first releasing another player.



Read Also: Premier League: Iheanacho Benched Again As Leicester Suffer Home Loss Vs Leeds

Parker has relied on the duo of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ivan Cavaliero for goals this seaaon

Jean Michael Seri, Scott Parker is in need of another striker to boost the Whites’ survival hopes.

Maja has scored nine goals in 20 league starts since linking up with Bordeaux from Sunderland in January 2019.

Fulham and Bordeaux have already conducted transfer business with each other in the current window, with midfielder Jean Michael Seri recently joining the French club on loan for the rest of the season.

Complete Sports