‘I Hope The Goal Will Give Him Confidence’- Bordeaux Boss Gasset Backs Kalu To Hit Top Form Again

Bordeaux manager Jean-Louis Gasset hopes Samuel Kalu can regain top form after the winger scored in the side’s 2-1 defeat to Olympic Lyon last week, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international, who has struggled with injury and loss of form this season put up a fine performance against Lyon.

Kalu cancelled out Toko Ekambi’s opening goal for Lyon in the 55th minute before Leo Dubois netted a late winner for the hosts.

” It’s coming. I hope the goal will have given him confidence. There, in Lyon, I asked him to play inside so that he could turn around like Hatem on the other side, and that he could accelerate the game,”Gasset stated during his interaction with the media ahead of Wednesday’s Ligue 1 clash against Lille.

”He does not have the distance yet, but it’s coming. It’s coming. But we can make it play on one side, on the left, on the right. He plays on both sides, that’s what’s…