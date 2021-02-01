Isco Keen To Leave Real Madrid

Isco has reportedly requested an exit from Real Madrid before the end of the January transfer window.

The midfielder has endured a frustrating campaign, making just three starts and 10 substitute appearances for Los Blancos in all competitions.

Earlier this month, it was suggested that the 28-year-old would remain with Real until the summer before being allowed to leave the Bernabeu.

However, according to Cuatro, the playmaker has asked club officials to facilitate a loan move for him on deadline day.

Isco is said to have been left feeling “humiliated” after Zinedine Zidane used Sergio Arribas ahead of him against Levante.

While Arsenal, Everton and Sevilla have all been linked with Isco, none of those clubs are expected to reignite their interest on Monday.

