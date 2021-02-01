Leicester, Southampton In Race To Sign Maitland-Niles On Loan

Leicester have joined Southampton and West Brom in the race to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan from Arsenal on Deadline Day, Sky Sports reports.

All three Premier League clubs have held talks with Arsenal in the hope a last-minute loan deal can be agreed before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to sign midfield cover following injuries to Dennis Praet and Wilfred Ndidi, and the club has held talks over a potential move for Maitland-Niles and Watford’s Nathaniel Chalobah.

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce also maintains hopes of signing Maitland-Niles and the 23-year-old is keen on a move to the Hawthorns, where he is more likely to get more game time – potentially in his preferred position in midfield.

Maitland-Niles is hoping to secure regular first-team football to boost his…