Lukaku, Ibrahimovic Clash To Be Investigated By Italian FA

The Italian FA today (Monday) announced that its federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè has opened an investigation into last week’s clash between Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimović during the Coppa Italia quarter final second leg between Inter and Milan.

The official during the game, Paolo Valeri, has also been called up to explain his reasoning behind the yellow cards given to the players and to give his view on the war of words between the former Manchester United teammates which did not appear in the match report.

Sky Sport explain that it is now likely the investigation will centre on whether the federation’s rules of conduct were violated, in particular article 28 which states that any “discriminatory conduct” will be punished – this would lead to a suspension of at least ten games.

The clash took place a few minutes before half-time in…