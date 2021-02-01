McIntyre Defeats Goldberg To Retain WWE Title 

Drew McIntyre slayed Goldberg after a quick-fire and explosive WWE Title match at Royal Rumble.

The much-maligned veteran, 54, lost the Universal Title to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36 but appeared for the first time since to confront the Scotsman earlier this month.

He joined a host of icons in returning to WWE for the legends episode of Monday Night Raw – but the ex-WCW mega-star had more than just a cameo appearance on his mind.

McIntyre had defended his title against fellow powerhouse Keith Lee in the main event of the show.

The icon Goldberg marched to the ring afterwards to challenge McIntyre for the belt at the Rumble – a challenge quickly accepted by the Scotsman.

And despite McIntyre’s recent Covid-19 battles, he and the powerhouse wasted little time in getting down to business in a short and explosive war.

McIntyre headbutted Goldberg and hit him with a spear before the bell even rang and…