Musa To Arrive England Tuesday Ahead West Brom Move

Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa will arrive in England on Tuesday morning ahead of agreeing a deal with West Bromwich Albion.

Musa is a free agent and, according to Sportsmail earlier this month, he has been invited in by Sam Allardyce to bolster Albion’s attacking options.

The 28-year-old was due to arrive last week but there was a mix up over his arrangements to travel from Nigeria and he is now due to arrive in the early hours on Tuesday.

As a free agent he can sign out of the window but West Brom want to be convinced of his condition and fitness before they agree a contract.

Musa also has interest from Fulham and his former club CSKA Moscow.

The 95-cap Nigeria international made 33 appearances and scored 5 goals for the Foxes between 2016-2018 after signing for a then-club record fee of…