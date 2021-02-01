Olayinka Reflects On Slavia Prague’s Win Vs Jablonec

Peter Olayinka says Slavia Prague will build on Sunday’s impressive 3-0 home win against Jablonec as they bid to successfully defend the Czech Super Liga title , reports Completesports.com.

Olayinka bagged an assist and also contributed to another goal in the encounter played at the Sinobo Stadium.

Slavia Prague top the table with 47 points from 17 games, 12 points ahead second placed Jablonec.

“I think everyone is ready. The atmosphere in the team is great. Everyone knows what to do on the field, we stick together,” the midfielder told the club website.

“The strength of the team is enormous. We are perfectly prepared for the rest of the season.”

The 25-year-old also reflected on the team’s impressive home win against Jablonec and his performance.

“We still play twice a week now, it’s challenging. I’m trying to create chances, I’m working…