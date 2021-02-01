Rodgers Admits Leicester Missed Ndidi In Home Defeat To Leeds

Brendan Rodgers admitted his Leicester side missed injured duo Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi after they lost 3-1 at home to Leeds on Sunday.

Rodgers’ hopes to sign a midfielder ahead of Sunday’s transfer deadline but faces another fortnight without Vardy, who is recovering after hernia surgery, and Ndidi due to a slight hamstring tear.

And reacting to the defeat against Leeds Rodgers, quoted by Metro News, said:”There were certain moments where we missed those two players (Ndidi, Vardy), they are quality for us.

“There were areas we needed more physicality but we have won games without these two players.

“When they are not available we have to find other ways to cope with that and throughout the season we have done that.”

Patrick Bamford was key to Leeds’ fightback after falling behind to Harvey Barnes’ early goal,…