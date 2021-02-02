Arsenal Defender Mustafi Joins Schalke On Permanent Transfer

German defender Shkodran Mustafi has left Arsenal for Bundesliga club Schalke 04 on a permanent deal.

Arsenal confirmed Mustafi’s move to Schalke in a statement released on their official website on Deadline Day transfer.

“Shkodran Mustafi has joined Bundesliga side Schalke in a permanent transfer.

“The 28-year-old World Cup winner joined us from Valencia in August 2016 and has since been a prominent part of our backline, making 151 appearances during his time at the club.



“Shkodran won two Emirates FA Cups, one in his first season in 2016/17 and the other in 2019/20. Although he unfortunately missed out on both finals due to injury, he played an important part in each of the cup runs which took us to Wembley.

“The German centre-back also played six times and scored one goal in our run to the Europa League final in the 2018/19 season. Prior to joining Valencia, he spent two years at Sampdoria after coming…