Arsenal Youngsters Maitland-Niles, Willock Join West Brom, Newcastle United On Loan 

Arsenal duo Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Willock have joined West Brom and Newcastle United respectively on loan till the end of the season.

Both loan deals were concluded on transfer Deadline Day on Monday.

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce thought he was going to land Maitland-Niles last week, but the chance appeared to have gone when his interest became public.

Southampton and Leicester also asked about the player.

However, Arsenal did not want to let Maitland-Niles join the Foxes and the Saints withdrew their interest.

The Gunners did not want the 23-year-old – who can operate at full-back and in midfield – to join a club who are in contention for a Champions League place, while Southampton felt it was taking too long to reach a deal.

That allowed West Brom to move back in and the transfer was concluded before 23:00 GMT deadline.

On his part Willock, 21, made 16 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal this season, including seven in the Premier League – his…