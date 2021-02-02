Azeez Joins Spanish Second Division Club Cartagena On Loan 

Nigeria midfielder Ramon Azeez has joined relegation threatened Spanish second division club Cartagena from Granada on loan until the end of the 2020/2021 season, Completesports.com reports.

Both clubs confirmed the loan deal in a statement on their official website on Monday transfer Deadline Day.

It has not been the best of campaigns for Azeez as he has made just four appearances in all competitions for Granada this season (two in Laliga and two in Copa del Rey).

Azeez last appearance for Granada was in the Copa del Rey win at Cultural Leonesa on 6th January.

The 28-year-old have it all to do at Cartagena as they currently occupy 21st position in the 22-team second division league table.

Also, they are winless in their last seven games, losing four and drawing three.

By James Agberebi

