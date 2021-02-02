Bayern Munich Boss Rummenigge: Real Madrid Good Option For Alaba

Bayern Munich’s chief executive officer Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has suggested that defender David Alaba is likely to join Real Madrid in the summer.

The Austrian’s contract is set to expire this summer and despite several negotiations over a renewal, Bayern and Alaba are set to part ways.

Marca reports that Real Madrid are the favourites to sign the 28-year-old and Alaba would be interested in moving to the Spanish capital to play in a different league at this stage of his career.

Rummenigge, who is keen for the defender to stay with the German giants, has admitted that it is almost certain that he will leave this summer with Los Blancos a possible destination.

“It is 99.99% certain that Alaba will leave the club [Bayern] at the end of the season. From January 2, David is able to sign with any club he wants. I don’t know if he will come to an agreement with Real Madrid, but they are a great club and I can…