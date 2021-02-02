Ejaria Makes Championship Team Of The Month For January 

Reading Nigerian winger Ovie Ejaria has been included in the Championship Team of the Month for January, Completesports.com reports.

The Team of the Month was compiled by football facts and statistics website whoscored.com.

Ejaria is one of three Reading players who made the list.

He is placed in the left of a four-man midfield in a 4-4-2 formation.

And commenting on how Ejaria fared last month, whoscored.com wrote:”Featuring from the left flank is Reading youngster Ovie Ejaria. The 23-year-old enjoyed a superb January as he completed the second most dribbles (16) in the Championship to reinforce a statistically calculated WhoScored.com strength of ‘dribbling’. A further assist, his fifth of the season, saw Ejaria return a WhoScored.com rating of 7.68.”

Meanwhile, NFF president Amaju Pinnick, on Monday, confirmed that Ejaria has been cleared by FIFA to play for…