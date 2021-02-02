Inter Milan Take On Ronaldo’s Juventus In Coppa Italia Live On StarTimes

Coppa Italia is back on Tuesday with a semi-final tie between rivals Inter Milan and Juventus Turin.

Ronaldo’s team will have to do without Paulo Dybala while on Inter side, both Romero Lukaku and Lautaro Martínez will be eager to come out on top.

The match will air live in HD on StarTimes’ World Football channel at 8:45 pm.

Both clubs have emerged victorious against the other at the semi-final stage twice, with Inter winning the last two encounters (in 2003/4 and 2015/16) on penalties – even overcoming a 3-0 defeat from the first leg in 2016.

Juventus are the record-holders in the competition, having won 13 times, while Inter have held the trophy aloft seven times.

Pirlo can also count on striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who already has cup winners’ medals from England and Spain hanging in his trophy cabinet and is now looking towards adding an Italian one to his collection.

Napoli, who beat Juventus in last year’s final, are meanwhile hoping to stay on track for a…