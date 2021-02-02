Maja Moves To Fulham On Loan

Nigeria forward Josh Maja has joined Premier League club Fulham from Bordeaux on loan, reports Completesports.com.

Maja, 22, will remain with Fulham for the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign, with an option for the deal to be made permanent.

“I’m really excited and proud to sign for Fulham on loan for the remainder of the season,”Maja told fulhamfc.com after completing the move.

“This is a big opportunity and I look forward to meeting up with the team and working hard to achieve positive results.”

Tony Khan added: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to bring Josh back to Fulham. He’s made tremendous progress in the years since he left our Academy, and now he’s returning to the Club in our First Team with an opportunity to earn his place in our squad and prove himself at the highest level. Come on Fulham!”

