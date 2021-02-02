Maja Relishes Deadline Day Move To Fulham

The last-minute signing of Super Eagles striker, Josh Maja by Fulham from Bordeaux during the January transfer window may be regarded as a big coup by the Premier League side considering his goal-scoring prowess in Ligue 1.

The Nigerian international is not a stranger to top-flight football has been part of the Sunderland team from 2016-2019 before pitting tent with Bordeaux in order to gain more playing time.

The Cottagers signed Maja on a loan deal with the intention of making it permanent if he impresses Fulham manager, Scott Parker.

The Cottagers have been desperate to add a striker this month following Aleksandar Mitrovic’s struggles since promotion back to the Premier League, though manager Scott Parker was resigned to not adding one until a late change on deadline day.

Maja, who spent three years in Fulham’s academy from the age of 11, could become a permanent signing at the end of the season with an option thought…