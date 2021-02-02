Matip Liverpool Defender Out Of Season With Ankle Injury 

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has confirmed Joel Matip is set to miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season due to an ankle ligament injury.

Matip sustained the injury in a challenge to thwart Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min during the first half of Liverpool’s 3-1 win last Thursday.

Further diagnosis of the problem has revealed Matip will be unable to play any further part in the Reds’ campaign.

The Premier League champions are already without fellow centre-backs Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk due to long-term injuries; however, Klopp’s defensive options have been bolstered by the deadline-day arrivals of Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak.

Detailing Matip’s setback, Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: “Unfortunately, we found out now after everybody looked at it that Joel will be out for the rest of the season.

“But he will be ready for the start of the next pre-season and finally everything will be…