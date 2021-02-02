Rangers Boss Gerrard Excited With Ofoborh Signing

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he’s “excited” to work with Nnamdi Ofoborh after his pre-contract signing from Bournemouth was officially confirmed on Tuesday.

The Nigerian midfielder was loaned to Wycombe Wanderers on deadline day but will move to Ibrox in the summer.

Gerrard was quizzed on his new signing at Tuesday’s press conference and talked up the midfielder.

“Nnamdi Ofoborh we have identified to come into the group at the summer, we are excited and looking forward to working with him,”Gerrard declared.

“A really positive window for us and I’m really happy. I have to thank Ross Wilson and the board for the support.”

The midfielder spent last season on loan at League one club Wycombe Wanderers.

He helped the Chairboys win the promotion to the Championship through the playoffs.

