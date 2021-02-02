Rangers Sign Nnamdi Ofoborh On Four-Year Contract

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers have announced the pre contract signing of Nnamdi Ofoborh from Bournemouth on a four-year deal, reports Completesports.com.

The deal will begin in the summer according to the club.

The former Flying Eagles midfielder spent last season on loan at League one club Wycombe Wanderers.

The 21-year-old helped the Chairboys win the promotion to the Championship through the playoffs.

After beginning this season back at Bournemouth, he has now re-joined Wycombe on-loan for the remainder of the season before he joins Gers at the end of the campaign.

Having rejected a contract extension at Bournemouth and agreed to join Rangers there will be training compensation payable to the Cherries.

“We look forward to welcoming Nnamdi to our group in the summer. We are extremely impressed by his qualities and he is a player that has…