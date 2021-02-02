Serie B Club Reggina Sign Okonkwo, Michael On Loan From Bologna

Serie B club Reginna have announced the arrival of Orji Okonkwo and Kingsley Michael on loan from Bologna, reports Completesports.com.

Okonkwo linked up with Bologna from FC Abuja Academy in 2016 and has spent time on loan at Brescia and Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact.

Overall, he has made 27 league appearances for Bologna.

President Luca Gallo and Reggina announce that they have reached an agreement with Bologna Football Club for the temporary acquisition of the player Orji Okwonwko. The attacker moves to the shores of the Strait until 30 June 2021,” read a statement from the club website.

His compatriot Michael will also spend the rest of the 2020-21 campaign with Marco Baroni’s men, having also been acquired from Bologna.

“President Luca Gallo and Reggina announce that they have reached an agreement with Bologna Football Club for the temporary acquisition of the player Michael Kingsley. The…