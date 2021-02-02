The One And Only, Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Saucy Superstar

Where Zlatan Ibrahimovic is, there is always hustle and bustle because everything that the 39-year-old Swedish football ace does or says necessarily provokes strong reactions.

You take either an idolatrous or extremely condemning attitude towards him since no one has ever been indifferent to the character and deeds of the saucy son of poor immigrants from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“I have to be angry to play well. I have to shout and make noise,” said, at one point, the popular ‘Ibra’, a petty street delinquent at a young age and a hated team player from the junior days of his career in Swedish Malmö, on whom the stage lights were focused for the last time (for now) due to expulsion in the Milan vs Inter derby in Italian Cup.

“Go to your voodoo sh.., you little donkey. “Go to your voodoo sh.., you little donkey,” the Serie A top scorer responded with characteristic ridicule to the…