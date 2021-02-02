Turkey Fantasy — Tips for Gameweek 23

If the transfer market is making you crazy, worry not! Our specialists have the best tips for this round.

Below you’ll find the crème de la crème of this week’s fantasy studs, provided to you by the masterminds behind Fantezi Futbol Türkiye.

Flash Players

Uğurcan Çakır (Trabzonspor, Goalkeeper)

Uğurcan Çakır has played for 20 out of 21 games with 1.800 minutes so far. He has 1 penalty save and 6 clean sheets in these 20 games. He has an impressing 62 saves stats this season. He was the hero of the last game against Beşiktaş with 4 saves in dangerous situations. They are playing against Denizlispor at home. He’ll possibly have another clean sheet this week.

Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray, Midfielder)

Onyekuru made an impressive start to his third career era with Galatasaray. After his very successful first year with Galatasaray, his second period with Galatasaray was very disappointing. However, after his recent signing…